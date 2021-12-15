Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Update

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Emmi stock remained flat at $$1,150.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,061.21. Emmi has a 1 year low of $1,150.00 and a 1 year high of $1,150.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emmi in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

