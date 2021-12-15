ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in November

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENGGY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.