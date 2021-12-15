Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Up 4.8%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 31.55 and last traded at 31.55. 4,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,285,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 27.32 and its 200-day moving average is 26.74.
In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 807.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 162.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 264,986 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
