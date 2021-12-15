Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Up 4.8%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 31.55 and last traded at 31.55. 4,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,285,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 27.32 and its 200-day moving average is 26.74.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 807.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 162.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 264,986 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

