Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.41 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $137,219.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00205208 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,021,916 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

