Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys $120,013,085.55 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ET opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.