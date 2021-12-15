ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Shares Down 10.7%

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)’s stock price fell 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. 20,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 853% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.19.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Eneva SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities.

