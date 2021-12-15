Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.00).

ENGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting €12.88 ($14.47). 5,599,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.08. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

