ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XNGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CLSA cut ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.5492 per share. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.32%.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

