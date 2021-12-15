EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.00

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 121683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENQUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

