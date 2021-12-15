Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $1,298,160.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

