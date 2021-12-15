EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 4,959 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.
EPAM stock opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $323.28 and a one year high of $725.40.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
