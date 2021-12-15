EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 4,959 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.

EPAM stock opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $323.28 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

