EQTEC (LON:EQT) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

EQTEC (LON:EQT)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:EQT opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Monday. EQTEC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £111.32 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

