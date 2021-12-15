Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hormel Foods Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

