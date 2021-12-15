Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Raised to €51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

