ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Hits $618,049.46

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $618,049.46 and approximately $56,400.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

