Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.16 and traded as low as C$9.35. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 16,938 shares.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Exco Technologies from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.15. The company has a market cap of C$369.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

