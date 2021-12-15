Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $254.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

