Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 388,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

