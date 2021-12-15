Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 213,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 949,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 143,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

