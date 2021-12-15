Facet Wealth Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $424.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.10 and a 200-day moving average of $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.11 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

