Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 279,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,893. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

