Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 18759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Specifically, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

