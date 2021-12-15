Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 882.3% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Femasys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

