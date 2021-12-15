Femasys Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 15th

Femasys’ (NASDAQ:FEMY) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Femasys had issued 2,650,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $34,450,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Femasys alerts:

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. Femasys has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.