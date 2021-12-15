Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $186.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 21,839 shares.The stock last traded at $165.22 and had previously closed at $165.65.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,717.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,346,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,983,500,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

