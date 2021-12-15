FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $$1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.