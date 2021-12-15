Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

FITB opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.