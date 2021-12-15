Financial Contrast: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31

8X8 has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.42%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 2.36 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.81 8X8 $532.34 million 3.63 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -10.73

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45%

Volatility & Risk

Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats Marin Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

