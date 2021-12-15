Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

