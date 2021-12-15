Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hess by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

