Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,460 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

