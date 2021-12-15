Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 575 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

