Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.12

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.12 and traded as high as $38.97. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 43,615,296 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974,481 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,256,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,825,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,723,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

