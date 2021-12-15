FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 5.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 12,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,293,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

