Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.85 target price for the company.

Shares of FAF stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.54. 37,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The firm has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$4.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fire & Flower will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

