First American Bank Purchases 13,467 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First American Bank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 19,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

