First American Bank Purchases 3,615 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First American Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $196.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.