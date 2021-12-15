First American Bank Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First American Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.0% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $41,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

