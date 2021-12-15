First Capital (FCAP) & The Competition Financial Comparison

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare First Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital Competitors 395 1674 1411 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.03%. Given First Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.25 million $10.13 million 11.56 First Capital Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.60

First Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.38% 10.24% 1.07% First Capital Competitors 19.56% 8.36% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

First Capital peers beat First Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

