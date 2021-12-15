First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.