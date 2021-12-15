First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley Buys 2,880 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.