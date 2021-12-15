First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

