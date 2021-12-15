First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000.

SKYY opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

