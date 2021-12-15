First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.