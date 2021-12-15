First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.