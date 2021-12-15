First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.55 and last traded at $171.77. Approximately 78,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 157,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 25.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 87.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period.

