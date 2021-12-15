First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,827. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

