First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $26.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

FWRG stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

