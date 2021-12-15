First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $545,045.76 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $545,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MYFW opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

