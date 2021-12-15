Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,041 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

