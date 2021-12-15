Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,851 shares of company stock worth $41,315,258. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of -160.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

